Heartbreak in Assam: The Sudden Demise of Zubeen Garg
Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg tragically died while swimming off Singapore's coast. Known for his song 'Ya Ali', Garg's death shocked fans globally. He passed while attending the North East India Festival, prompting widespread mourning and cancelling the event. Garg's talent left a lasting impact on Indian music.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck the music world as Zubeen Garg, a celebrated singer from Assam, passed away in Singapore following a swimming accident. Known for the hit song 'Ya Ali', Garg's untimely demise has left fans and peers in mourning.
According to Indian and Singaporean officials, Garg died while swimming without a life jacket during a yacht trip organized by members of the Assamese community in Singapore. Initially reported as a scuba diving incident, it was later clarified as a swimming accident.
The news has elicited widespread grief, with condolences pouring in from prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Garg, a cultural icon, left an indelible mark on music, known for his versatile singing across multiple genres and languages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Singer Zubeen Garg's body handed over to his team members in Singapore: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Tragic Passing of Zubeen Garg: Singer's Last Journey from Singapore to Assam
Singer Zubeen Garg's post-mortem examination completed in Singapore: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Tragic Loss: Music Icon Zubeen Garg Dies in Singapore
Tragic Loss: Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg Passes Away in Singapore