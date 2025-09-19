Left Menu

Heartbreak in Assam: The Sudden Demise of Zubeen Garg

Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg tragically died while swimming off Singapore's coast. Known for his song 'Ya Ali', Garg's death shocked fans globally. He passed while attending the North East India Festival, prompting widespread mourning and cancelling the event. Garg's talent left a lasting impact on Indian music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:25 IST
Tragedy struck the music world as Zubeen Garg, a celebrated singer from Assam, passed away in Singapore following a swimming accident. Known for the hit song 'Ya Ali', Garg's untimely demise has left fans and peers in mourning.

According to Indian and Singaporean officials, Garg died while swimming without a life jacket during a yacht trip organized by members of the Assamese community in Singapore. Initially reported as a scuba diving incident, it was later clarified as a swimming accident.

The news has elicited widespread grief, with condolences pouring in from prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Garg, a cultural icon, left an indelible mark on music, known for his versatile singing across multiple genres and languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

