Heartbreak in Assam: The Sudden Demise of Zubeen Garg

Tragedy struck the music world as Zubeen Garg, a celebrated singer from Assam, passed away in Singapore following a swimming accident. Known for the hit song 'Ya Ali', Garg's untimely demise has left fans and peers in mourning.

According to Indian and Singaporean officials, Garg died while swimming without a life jacket during a yacht trip organized by members of the Assamese community in Singapore. Initially reported as a scuba diving incident, it was later clarified as a swimming accident.

The news has elicited widespread grief, with condolences pouring in from prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Garg, a cultural icon, left an indelible mark on music, known for his versatile singing across multiple genres and languages.

