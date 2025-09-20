Tragic Passing of Zubeen Garg: Singer's Last Journey from Singapore to Assam
Assam's beloved singer Zubeen Garg tragically passed away in Singapore on Friday while swimming without a life jacket. A post-mortem will be conducted, and efforts are underway to bring his remains back to India. The Assam Chief Minister assures all procedures will be followed diligently.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the authorities in Singapore have confirmed a post-mortem examination of singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away on Friday. Garg, famous for his song 'Ya Ali', drowned while swimming without a life jacket.
According to the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Zubeen was on a yacht with 17 others and died after swimming in the sea. Though initially wearing a life jacket, he removed it shortly after, citing discomfort. Efforts to resuscitate him proved futile. His body is expected to return to India post-autopsy.
The Chief Minister stated that Zubeen's remains will first be taken to Delhi before reaching Guwahati. The singer's passing has deeply affected Assam, and arrangements are being made for the public to pay their respects at Sarusajai Stadium. Garg's family, while coordinating with authorities, will decide on his last rites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
