Schilder's Final Throw Triumphs at World Shot Put Championship
Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands captured the women's world shot put gold with a dramatic final throw, defeating American champion Chase Jackson and New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:57 IST
In a thrilling turn of events at the women's world shot put championship, Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands secured the gold medal with a stunning final throw.
Entering her last attempt in fifth place, Schilder delivered a 20.29-meter throw, surpassing her competitors and denying American Chase Jackson a third consecutive title.
New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche earned the bronze, recording a personal best throw of 20.06 meters that initially appeared to be sufficient for the top spot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
