Schilder's Final Throw Triumphs at World Shot Put Championship

In a thrilling turn of events at the women's world shot put championship, Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands secured the gold medal with a stunning final throw.

Entering her last attempt in fifth place, Schilder delivered a 20.29-meter throw, surpassing her competitors and denying American Chase Jackson a third consecutive title.

New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche earned the bronze, recording a personal best throw of 20.06 meters that initially appeared to be sufficient for the top spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)