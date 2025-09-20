A Revered Departure: Assam Mourns Zubeen Garg's Final Journey

In a poignant moment for Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to welcome the late Zubeen Garg's body from Singapore. The Chief Minister will travel to Delhi to ensure a dignified reception for the acclaimed singer's mortal remains.

The body is scheduled to reach Guwahati on Sunday morning via a special flight. It will be kept at the Sarusajai Sports Stadium, allowing fans and admirers to pay their respects. Prior to public viewing, family members will have private moments at his Kahilipara residence.

Amid requests for Zubeen's last rites to be conducted in Jorhat, the government remains committed to honoring the family's wishes as well as input from cultural bodies, ensuring a farewell befitting his legacy.

