A Revered Departure: Assam Mourns Zubeen Garg's Final Journey
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is heading to Delhi to receive the body of the beloved singer Zubeen Garg from Singapore. The body will be flown to Guwahati for public mourning. The final rites will be decided in consultation with the family and cultural organizations.
- Country:
- India
In a poignant moment for Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to welcome the late Zubeen Garg's body from Singapore. The Chief Minister will travel to Delhi to ensure a dignified reception for the acclaimed singer's mortal remains.
The body is scheduled to reach Guwahati on Sunday morning via a special flight. It will be kept at the Sarusajai Sports Stadium, allowing fans and admirers to pay their respects. Prior to public viewing, family members will have private moments at his Kahilipara residence.
Amid requests for Zubeen's last rites to be conducted in Jorhat, the government remains committed to honoring the family's wishes as well as input from cultural bodies, ensuring a farewell befitting his legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Singer Zubeen Garg's body arrives at Guwahati airport: Officials.
Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg's Final Journey to Guwahati
Singer Zubeen Garg's body brought to Delhi from Singapore: Officials.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says he will receive singer Zubeen Garg's body in Delhi, accompany it to Guwahati.
Tragic Loss: Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg Passes Away in Singapore