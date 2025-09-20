Left Menu

Traffic Advisory for Ramlila Festivities at Red Fort

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a special advisory for traffic changes during Ramlila and Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort from September 22 to October 3. Major routes like Netaji Subhash Marg will be restricted, and commuters are urged to use public transport and designated parking to manage heavy crowds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:16 IST
Traffic Advisory for Ramlila Festivities at Red Fort
The Delhi Traffic Police announced advisories for traffic management surrounding the Ramlila and Dussehra festivals taking place from September 22 to October 3 at the Red Fort grounds.

Owing to three major Ramlilas and various attractions, a significant turnout of attendees including VIPs is expected, prompting road diversions around Netaji Subhash Marg. Essential public transport routes and designated parking areas have been established to facilitate smooth commuting.

The advisory discourages commercial and private vehicle access near the venue during peak hours, strongly recommending the use of metro stations like Lal Quila and Jama Masjid to alleviate congestion and ensure safety for festival-goers.

