Mission Shakti 5.0: Empowering Women in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Mission Shakti-5.0 on Saturday, emphasizing women's safety and empowerment. During the event, he referenced an arrest made in connection to a shooting at actress Disha Patani's home, portraying it as a symbolic victory against crime.

Addressing an audience at Lok Bhawan, Adityanath detailed the state's progress in improving conditions for women, highlighting a significant increase in female police personnel from 10,000 to 44,000 since 2017. Mission Shakti aims to enhance women's safety through dedicated centers and helpline numbers.

The chief minister also noted successful initiatives such as Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, celebrating the transformation in women's lives across Uttar Pradesh. The event, attended by prominent government officials, underscored ongoing efforts to bolster women's rights and well-being.