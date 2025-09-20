Left Menu

Mohanlal Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award, A Tribute to Iconic Cinematic Journey

Malayalam film superstar Mohanlal has been awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema. Expressing gratitude, he credited his career achievements to his family, colleagues, and fans. Prime Minister Modi and other prominent figures praised his remarkable impact on the industry.

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal has expressed immense gratitude upon receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, one of India's most prestigious recognitions in cinema. The award was announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting following the selection committee's recommendation.

Mohanlal, an actor, director, and producer with a career spanning over four decades and 350 films, stated that the honor belongs to everyone who supported his journey. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also took to social media to extend their congratulations, highlighting his achievements in various Indian languages.

Recognized globally for his versatile acting, Mohanlal says the award is a recognition not only for him but for the entire Malayalam cinema. He remains indebted to the art form and is inspired by the support he has received nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

