Breaking Boundaries: 'Bad Girl' Tackles Labels and Identity

''Bad Girl'', a Tamil coming-of-age drama by Varsha Bharath, released in Hindi on September 26. It explores identity and societal labels through the journey of teenage protagonist Ramya, played by Anjali Sivaraman. Supported by filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap, the film resonates with universal themes of self-discovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 10:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
'Bad Girl', a coming-of-age drama from Tamil filmmaker Varsha Bharath, is now available in Hindi. Premiering in theaters on September 26, the film is supported by industry stalwarts Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap and distributed by Flip Films.

The storyline follows Ramya, portrayed by Anjali Sivaraman, a teenager in Chennai navigating complex themes of love and societal expectations. Bharath challenges traditional labels assigned to women, offering a fresh, bold narrative. Her directorial debut encapsulates the struggle of staying true to one's vision despite societal pressures.

Kashyap praised Bharath for her poignant storytelling, while Sivaraman expressed excitement over portraying a free-spirited character. With Amit Trivedi's music and recognition from the 54th International Film Festival Rotterdam, where it secured the NETPAC award, 'Bad Girl' is poised to strike a chord with audiences globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

