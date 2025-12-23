Drone Attack Sparks Twin Blazes at Taman Port

Authorities in Russia's Krasnodar region announced on Tuesday that they have successfully extinguished a fire at the fuel oil supply pipeline located at the port of Taman.

This incident followed another fire on Monday, which was caused by a drone attack and targeted an oil tanker and a pier. Both fires have now been brought under control, according to local officials.

The attacks highlight ongoing security challenges in critical infrastructure regions, raising questions about the vulnerability of essential oil transport facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)