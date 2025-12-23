Left Menu

Drone Attack Sparks Twin Blazes at Taman Port

Local authorities in Russia's Krasnodar region have extinguished two fires at Taman port: one at a fuel oil pipeline and another on an oil tanker and pier, both reportedly caused by a drone attack.

Updated: 23-12-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:46 IST
Authorities in Russia's Krasnodar region announced on Tuesday that they have successfully extinguished a fire at the fuel oil supply pipeline located at the port of Taman.

This incident followed another fire on Monday, which was caused by a drone attack and targeted an oil tanker and a pier. Both fires have now been brought under control, according to local officials.

The attacks highlight ongoing security challenges in critical infrastructure regions, raising questions about the vulnerability of essential oil transport facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

