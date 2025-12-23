Russia's Aerial Assault: Ukraine's Energy Under Siege

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure with an onslaught of over 600 drones and numerous missiles, according to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The attacks occurred overnight on Tuesday, focusing on crippling Ukraine's power facilities.

Prime Minister Svyrydenko reported through the Telegram messaging app that the western regions of Ukraine bore the brunt of these aggressive assaults, leaving critical energy facilities heavily damaged.

The ongoing conflict showcases the continued volatility in the region, with energy resources becoming a central target amid the geopolitical tensions between the two nations.