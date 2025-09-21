Assam Gears Up for Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg's Memorial Site

The Assam government is tasked with identifying a suitable location in or around Guwahati for the cremation of beloved singer Zubeen Garg. The state aims to accommodate a memorial in honor of the cultural icon, as confirmed by state minister Ranoj Pegu.

While Sonapur was initially considered, other locations are under review. Once vetted, these options will be presented to Garg's family for the ultimate decision. The chosen site will be officially announced after a cabinet meeting, ensuring that the family's wishes are fully respected.

Residents also suggested Jorhat, where Garg spent his formative years, as a fitting resting place. However, due to the long distance from Guwahati, the practicalities of travel for Garg's father may influence the location decision. Meanwhile, his body has arrived in India, with the Chief Minister paying respects, ahead of public homage in Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)