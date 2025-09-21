A Final Tribute to Zubeen Garg: Assam's Musical Legend Bids Farewell

Thousands of fans flocked to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati's Sarusajai on Sunday to bid farewell to music icon Zubeen Garg. His body was brought for public homage, and admirers gathered from all over Assam.

The administration had prearranged the venue, while fans, who camped overnight, sang Garg's popular songs. The crowd continued to grow as the day went on, creating an atmosphere of collective mourning.

The body of Garg, who died in Singapore, arrived at the complex after a slow procession from the airport. Despite the heat causing some to faint, the thousands who lined the route and attended the homage remained resilient in their tribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)