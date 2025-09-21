Rachel Blanchard Speaks on Susannah's Misconstrued Intentions in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Actor Rachel Blanchard, known for her role as Susannah in the Prime Video series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty,' recently defended her character's intentions, which she believes were misunderstood by the audience. Susannah was portrayed as the mother of Conrad and Jeremiah, with a belief that Belly, the protagonist and her best friend's daughter, would ultimately end up with one of her sons.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Blanchard expressed that Susannah did not foresee the love triangle's complexity. 'I don't think she realized they interpreted her actions as pressure. It was more of a fantasy, and she would have communicated differently if aware of the chaos it would cause,' Blanchard stated. Despite fans' perceptions, she clarified that Susannah wasn't biased towards Conrad specifically.

The series concluded on September 17, and a related feature film, guided by author Jenny Han, was announced. While actor Jackie Chung returns for the film, details on Blanchard's appearance remain undisclosed as Susannah generally features in flashbacks.