NMDC Hikes Iron Ore Prices by 11%

State-owned NMDC has announced an increase in iron ore prices by up to 11.1%, effective from April 5, 2026. According to a recent regulatory filing, this adjustment includes a 10.4% rise for the Baila Lump, a high-grade (65.5% Fe) ore, and an 11.1% hike for the Baila Fines, which is a 64% Fe ore, both sourced from NMDC's Bailadila mines in Chhattisgarh.

In a detailed statement to the BSE, NMDC declared the new prices: Baila Lump at Rs 5,300 per ton and Baila Fines at Rs 4,500 per ton. These prices are on a free-on-rail (FOR) basis and do not cover statutory levies, including royalty and environmental taxes.

The price adjustment follows NMDC's record-breaking production of 53 million tonnes of iron ore in the financial year 2025-26. The company also reported a significant surge in sales, totaling 50.23 MT, signaling a 13% growth from the previous year. The exceptional output was attributed to stellar performances from the Kirandul, Bacheli, and Donimalai mines.

(With inputs from agencies.)