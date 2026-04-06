Modi Slams Congress over Pakistan, Champions Women's Quota

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of compromising national security by aligning with Pakistan. At an election rally in Assam's Barpeta district, he asserted that while his government launched Operation Sindoor against terror camps, Congress 'sang to Pakistan's tune'.

Modi criticized the Congress for its short-term vision, which he claimed led to corruption and neglect of India's development. He highlighted the BJP's commitment to long-term development and peace in Assam, achieved through honest implementation of peace accords.

Appealing to female voters, Modi announced the implementation of a 33 percent women's quota in Parliament from 2029. He urged Assam women to push for the passing of the necessary Bill. With elections approaching, Modi stressed keeping Congress out of power for continued progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)