Assam CM Refutes Congress's Dubious Claims Involving Wife's Alleged Assets Abroad
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, rejected allegations from the Congress about his wife possessing multiple passports and properties abroad. He claimed these accusations, originating from a Pakistani social media group, were designed to sway election results, labeling the acts as baseless and punishable under law.
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In a heated exchange, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday rebutted allegations from the Congress about his wife's alleged properties in Dubai and multiple passports. The accusations, he asserted, are rooted in false information propagated by a Pakistani social media group.
The Chief Minister addressed a press conference highlighting how documents used by Congress leaders to make these claims were modified and presented with a malicious intent to influence Assam's electoral atmosphere. The allegations, he emphasized, are entirely baseless.
Sarma indicated the implications of foreign influence on India's elections and expressed confidence in the legal system to address these false claims. The controversy underscores a deeper political tussle ahead of critical state elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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