In a fresh wave of hostile engagements, Ukrainian drone attacks targeted the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk, leaving at least eight individuals, including two children, injured. Russian authorities reported damage to residential structures but did not confirm if the port itself was struck.

The strategic location, known as Russia's largest exporting hub on the Black Sea, has been under intensified attacks aimed at halting Russia's energy operations. These attacks, which have disrupted oil exports, strike a direct blow at Russia's economic foundations reliant on oil revenue.

Despite swift military responses deterring numerous drone incursions, power outages have affected nearly half a million homes. The response to restoring electricity continues vigorously in affected regions, as tensions grow over the security of critical infrastructure in conflict zones.