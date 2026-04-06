HRERA Mandates Rs 4 Crore Compensation for Homebuyer

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) has mandated Chintels India Pvt Ltd to provide over Rs 4 crore as compensation to a homebuyer. The homebuyer, Aruna Garg, raised a complaint over construction defects in her 4 BHK flat, including broken tiles and cracks.

Despite repeated complaints to the builder, no rectifications were made, culminating in a portion of Tower D collapsing, leading to fatalities and injuries. Investigations revealed poor construction materials led to the degradation of the building, making repairs unfeasible.

HRERA's ruling highlighted the project's uninhabitability and Chintels India's responsibility. Garg is to receive Rs 13,000 per square foot as compensation, totaling Rs 4.09 crore, plus additional refunds and penalty for mental harassment.