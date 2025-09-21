Left Menu

Mohanlal Honored with Prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran actor Mohanlal was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated him, acknowledging his versatile talent and legacy as an actor, director, and producer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-09-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 13:07 IST
Mohanlal Honored with Prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Mohanlal
  • Country:
  • India

Mohanlal, the renowned actor, has been conferred the illustrious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his significant contributions to Indian cinema, marking a milestone in his illustrious career.

Both Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the actor, emphasizing his unparalleled contributions and versatile performances in the film industry.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry announced Mohanlal's recognition, which underscores his iconic influence and dedication to enriching Indian cinema over decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CHP Congress Defies Government Pressure Amid Legal Battles

CHP Congress Defies Government Pressure Amid Legal Battles

 Turkey
2
Global Shift: Recognition of Palestinian State Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Global Shift: Recognition of Palestinian State Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 Global
3
Atletico Madrid's Rocky Road: Early-Season Struggles Continue

Atletico Madrid's Rocky Road: Early-Season Struggles Continue

 Spain
4
Notorious History-Sheeter Zenito Cardoso Arrested in Attack Case

Notorious History-Sheeter Zenito Cardoso Arrested in Attack Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025