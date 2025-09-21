Mohanlal Honored with Prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mohanlal, the renowned actor, has been conferred the illustrious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his significant contributions to Indian cinema, marking a milestone in his illustrious career.

Both Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the actor, emphasizing his unparalleled contributions and versatile performances in the film industry.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry announced Mohanlal's recognition, which underscores his iconic influence and dedication to enriching Indian cinema over decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)