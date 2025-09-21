GJS2025: A Sparkling Success Ahead of Festive Season
The India Gem & Jewellery Show 2025 Diwali Edition achieved record sales. This significant event, hosted by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, showcased unity and strength within the industry, with over 25-30 tonnes of jewelry sold just before the festive season begins.
The India Gem & Jewellery Show 2025 — Diwali Edition proved to be a monumental success, achieving record-breaking sales of 25-30 tonnes of jewelry.
According to the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, the event showcased the strength and unity of the industry, attracting participation from jewellers across India.
Commencing on September 16, with more than 10,000 visitors, over 2,000 hosted buyers, and 700-plus booths, the event exemplified the finest in Indian jewellery craftsmanship.
