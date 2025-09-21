Left Menu

Guwahati Bids Emotional Farewell to Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg

Thousands gathered in Guwahati to pay tribute to the renowned singer Zubeen Garg. His body was taken in a lengthy procession from the airport to his residence, with fans expressing their grief and admiration. The streets were lined with people showering flowers, singing songs, and chanting his name during the poignant farewell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:15 IST
Guwahati Bids Emotional Farewell to Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt farewell, thousands paid tribute to the esteemed singer Zubeen Garg, lining the streets of Guwahati. A 25-kilometer procession from the airport to his Kahilipara residence unfolded amidst a wave of emotion and respect for the beloved artist.

The journey took over five hours, with masses of fans, from various demographics, braving the heat to glimpse Zubeen Garg's coffin. As the convoy moved slowly, people showered it with flowers and prayers, vividly displaying their grief and admiration for the singer's legacy.

Security was tight as the procession approached Garg's street, ensuring family had time for private moments. Scheduled visitations were adjusted, highlighting the impact of the artist's untimely demise on his devoted followers, who had arrived from across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atletico Madrid's Rocky Road: Early-Season Struggles Continue

Atletico Madrid's Rocky Road: Early-Season Struggles Continue

 Spain
2
Notorious History-Sheeter Zenito Cardoso Arrested in Attack Case

Notorious History-Sheeter Zenito Cardoso Arrested in Attack Case

 India
3
Hamilton's Misstep: Apology to Leclerc After Grand Prix Mix-Up

Hamilton's Misstep: Apology to Leclerc After Grand Prix Mix-Up

 Azerbaijan
4
Corruption Sting: Rajasthan ACB Busts Bribery Operation

Corruption Sting: Rajasthan ACB Busts Bribery Operation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025