Guwahati Bids Emotional Farewell to Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg

In a heartfelt farewell, thousands paid tribute to the esteemed singer Zubeen Garg, lining the streets of Guwahati. A 25-kilometer procession from the airport to his Kahilipara residence unfolded amidst a wave of emotion and respect for the beloved artist.

The journey took over five hours, with masses of fans, from various demographics, braving the heat to glimpse Zubeen Garg's coffin. As the convoy moved slowly, people showered it with flowers and prayers, vividly displaying their grief and admiration for the singer's legacy.

Security was tight as the procession approached Garg's street, ensuring family had time for private moments. Scheduled visitations were adjusted, highlighting the impact of the artist's untimely demise on his devoted followers, who had arrived from across the region.

