Mirzapur Gears Up for Shardiya Navratri with Enhanced Security and Cleanliness

With Shardiya Navratri approaching, Mirzapur district is ramping up security and cleanliness efforts at its major religious sites, as confirmed by the district administration. District Magistrate Pawan Kumar Gangwar has taken charge, inspecting these sites to ensure visitors' safety and satisfaction during the festival.

Gangwar conducted detailed inspections at significant locations such as the Ram Gaya Ghat and the Maa Kali Khoh Temple, issuing crucial directives for maintaining adequate cleanliness and safety. Special attention was given to road cleanliness leading to the Ram Gaya Ghat, which sees a massive gathering for Mata Tara Devi worship on Navratri's eighth night.

Ensuring effective crowd control, the municipal officials were instructed to strategically position barricades, avoiding drowning risks during bathings. The paths to Kalikhoh Temple, a critical stop in the trikon parikrama, are also set to be well-lit and cleared, reflecting the administration's commitment to a seamless sacramental journey for devotees.

