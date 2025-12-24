Left Menu

Sargaalaya Festival: A Cultural Odyssey Across Continents

The Sargaalaya International Arts & Crafts Festival 2025 transforms the Kerala Arts & Crafts Village into a vibrant cultural celebration. Featuring artisans from 18 Indian states and international craftsmen, the event showcases global creativity intertwined with Indian tradition. This festival empowers rural artisans while promoting cultural and economic sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Sargaalaya International Arts & Crafts Festival 2025 is set to turn the Kerala Arts & Crafts Village into a dynamic celebration of global creativity and traditional Indian artistry from December 23, 2025, to January 11, 2026.

This year's festival hosts artisans from 18 Indian states and several international countries, establishing itself as a unique platform for cross-cultural exchange and creativity.

With over two lakh visitors expected, the festival emphasizes the empowerment of rural artisans and the preservation of cultural legacies, supported by government and non-governmental organizations alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

