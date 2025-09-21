Left Menu

Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg to be Cremated with State Honours

Zubeen Garg, the acclaimed singer, will be cremated with state honours in Kamarkuchi NC village after a tragic death by drowning in Singapore. Assam government extended mourning and prioritized the family's wishes for his final rites, despite public requests from Jorhat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:42 IST
Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg to be Cremated with State Honours
Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg, the revered and popular singer, is set to be cremated with full state honours on September 23 at Kamarkuchi NC village near Guwahati, as per an announcement by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The decision to honor Zubeen in this manner, despite public calls from Jorhat, was made to respect the family's wishes, which were given priority during a cabinet meeting, according to Sarma's statement during a press gathering.

Following the tragic news of Zubeen's unexpected death by drowning while swimming in Singapore, the state government's mourning period has been extended by a day, and efforts are underway to obtain the postmortem report from Singaporean authorities.

