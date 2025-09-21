Left Menu

India's Path to Prosperity: Embracing 'Sanatan' Values Amidst Global Challenges

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the importance of India charting its own path by adhering to 'sanatan' values. He urges the country to focus on age-old principles of life, balancing desires while maintaining ethical discipline, to address current and future challenges amid global political dynamics.

In the face of escalating global challenges, India must forge its unique path by embracing 'sanatan' values, suggested RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday. He highlighted the importance of adopting India's ancient principles for development to mitigate future issues, during a backdrop of U.S. decisions on tariffs and immigration.

Speaking at a book launch, Bhagwat attributed the current global crises to a fragmented vision of development followed over centuries. He emphasized the need for India and other nations to reassess their paths, moving forward with caution and awareness to avoid a repeat of these challenges.

Bhagwat underscored India's historical approach of balancing wealth, pleasure, and salvation with dharma, to ensure inclusive progress. Reflecting on his past discussions with an American counterpart, he pointed to differing national interests as sources of conflict, but advocated for India's potential in global leadership through its traditional, eternal outlook.

