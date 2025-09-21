Tragic Drownings Mark 'Pitru Paksha' Rituals

In a tragic conclusion to the revered 'Pitru Paksha' rituals, four individuals drowned in separate incidents across Uttar Pradesh's riverbanks. On this solemn day, when communities gather to honor ancestors, the serene act of remembrance turned deadly.

In the first tragedy, two young teenagers, Pradeep Yadav, aged 14, and his cousin Vivek Yadav, aged 13, met with misfortune near the Bhuiyan Tala temple in Khairabad. Police officials reported that the boys inadvertently ventured into a deeper area of a local pond during their bathing rituals, leading to their untimely deaths. The recovered bodies have since been sent for autopsy procedures to confirm the cause of death.

A second catastrophic event unfolded in the Gomti River at Naimisharanya, where Manish Yadav, 28, and Sumit Yadav, 30, were tragically swept away by the current while participating in the ritualistic bath. Search operations have been intensified with the assistance of divers as authorities endeavor to retrieve their bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)