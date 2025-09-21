Left Menu

Tragic Drownings Mark 'Pitru Paksha' Rituals

Four people drowned in separate incidents on the last day of 'Pitru Paksha' in Uttar Pradesh. Two teenagers drowned in a pond near Bhuiyan Tala temple, while two men were swept away in the Gomti river, Naimisharanya. Authorities are conducting search operations to recover the bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:59 IST
Tragic Drownings Mark 'Pitru Paksha' Rituals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic conclusion to the revered 'Pitru Paksha' rituals, four individuals drowned in separate incidents across Uttar Pradesh's riverbanks. On this solemn day, when communities gather to honor ancestors, the serene act of remembrance turned deadly.

In the first tragedy, two young teenagers, Pradeep Yadav, aged 14, and his cousin Vivek Yadav, aged 13, met with misfortune near the Bhuiyan Tala temple in Khairabad. Police officials reported that the boys inadvertently ventured into a deeper area of a local pond during their bathing rituals, leading to their untimely deaths. The recovered bodies have since been sent for autopsy procedures to confirm the cause of death.

A second catastrophic event unfolded in the Gomti River at Naimisharanya, where Manish Yadav, 28, and Sumit Yadav, 30, were tragically swept away by the current while participating in the ritualistic bath. Search operations have been intensified with the assistance of divers as authorities endeavor to retrieve their bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

 India
3
Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

 Ireland
4
Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025