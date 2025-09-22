Modi's Mega Infrastructure Unveiling in Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a significant visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, unveiling infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 5,000 crore. This major initiative is part of efforts to boost the region's development and showcase the central government's commitment to progress in the Northeast.

Modi's itinerary includes key events such as laying the foundation stones for hydropower projects like Tato-I and Heo in the Shi Yomi district, slated to generate substantial electricity for the region. Additionally, he will inaugurate a state-of-the-art convention center in Tawang, highlighting the PM-DevINE scheme's role in enhancing local tourism and culture.

With heightened security measures in place, the region anticipates a surge in economic activity and improved connectivity. The presence of prominent figures, including Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, underscores the visit's significance, aligning with national ambitions for regional development.