Left Menu

Modi's Mega Infrastructure Unveiling in Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh to launch infrastructure projects valued at nearly Rs 5,000 crore. His visit includes inaugurating hydropower and convention projects, which aim to enhance economic activity and connectivity in the region. Security has been heightened for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-09-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 08:20 IST
Modi's Mega Infrastructure Unveiling in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a significant visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, unveiling infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 5,000 crore. This major initiative is part of efforts to boost the region's development and showcase the central government's commitment to progress in the Northeast.

Modi's itinerary includes key events such as laying the foundation stones for hydropower projects like Tato-I and Heo in the Shi Yomi district, slated to generate substantial electricity for the region. Additionally, he will inaugurate a state-of-the-art convention center in Tawang, highlighting the PM-DevINE scheme's role in enhancing local tourism and culture.

With heightened security measures in place, the region anticipates a surge in economic activity and improved connectivity. The presence of prominent figures, including Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, underscores the visit's significance, aligning with national ambitions for regional development.

TRENDING

1
Sweden Boosts Economy with Record Budget Ahead of Election

Sweden Boosts Economy with Record Budget Ahead of Election

 Global
2
Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

 India
3
SC issues notice to Centre, others on PIL seeking independent, fair and expeditious probe into June 12 Air India crash.

SC issues notice to Centre, others on PIL seeking independent, fair and expe...

 India
4
Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster Labour Rights

Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster...

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025