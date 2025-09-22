Left Menu

AI Reimagines Rambo: A New Chapter Unfolds

Sylvester Stallone expresses his desire to depict a young John Rambo using AI technology. The film series prequel is underway, featuring Noah Centineo as the new lead. Directed by Jalmari Helander and produced by Millennium Media, the storyline will explore Rambo's origins during the Vietnam War.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:31 IST
AI Reimagines Rambo: A New Chapter Unfolds
Sylvester Stallone
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran actor Sylvester Stallone recently revealed his wish to utilize artificial intelligence to portray a younger version of his famous character, John Rambo. Despite initial skepticism, Stallone envisions a prequel featuring an 18-year-old Rambo, leveraging sophisticated de-aging AI technology.

In an exciting development for fans, a new prequel film is in the pipeline. It will star Noah Centineo, known for his role in 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before,' as the young Rambo. The film, titled 'John Rambo,' will be directed by Jalmari Helander, with Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani penning the screenplay.

Produced by Millennium Media, the origin story will take place during the Vietnam War and is set to begin production in Thailand in 2026. Kevin King-Templeton, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, and Avi Lerner will produce, while Trevor Short and Bonfire Legends' Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk serve as executive producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster Labour Rights

Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster...

 Philippines
2
CCHHL's Bold $100 Million Leisure Expansion

CCHHL's Bold $100 Million Leisure Expansion

 India
3
AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating lapses on part of pilots; terms it 'irresponsible'.

AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating...

 India
4
Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025