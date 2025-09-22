AI Reimagines Rambo: A New Chapter Unfolds

Veteran actor Sylvester Stallone recently revealed his wish to utilize artificial intelligence to portray a younger version of his famous character, John Rambo. Despite initial skepticism, Stallone envisions a prequel featuring an 18-year-old Rambo, leveraging sophisticated de-aging AI technology.

In an exciting development for fans, a new prequel film is in the pipeline. It will star Noah Centineo, known for his role in 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before,' as the young Rambo. The film, titled 'John Rambo,' will be directed by Jalmari Helander, with Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani penning the screenplay.

Produced by Millennium Media, the origin story will take place during the Vietnam War and is set to begin production in Thailand in 2026. Kevin King-Templeton, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, and Avi Lerner will produce, while Trevor Short and Bonfire Legends' Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk serve as executive producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)