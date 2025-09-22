Left Menu

Thanks A Dot: Cricket and Cancer Awareness Join Forces in India

SBI Life Insurance, alongside the BCCI and India's Women's Cricket Team, launched the 'Thanks A Dot' initiative, raising breast cancer awareness through sport. The campaign features pink jerseys in ODI matches and promotes early detection using innovative tools like the Project Hug of Life. It aims to shift cultural conversations about women's health.

SBI Life Insurance, a leading life insurer in India, has teamed up with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Women's Cricket Team to launch the 'Thanks A Dot' initiative. This partnership aims to amplify breast cancer awareness by leveraging cricket's vast reach, urging women to prioritize early detection and self-examination.

During a prominent One Day International (ODI) match against Australia, the Indian team sported pink jerseys emblazoned with the 'Thanks A Dot' logo. The effort underscores the power of sport to drive critical conversations around women's health, emphasizing breast self-examination as an essential step in combating breast cancer.

Through unique tools such as Project Hug of Life, which integrates 3D lump models into hot water bags, SBI Life seeks to foster proactive breast health habits. The initiative also includes distribution of self-examination kits, aiming for a cultural shift in how women's health is discussed, combining awareness with financial planning for future security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

