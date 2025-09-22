Left Menu

Assam Mourns Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg: An Outpouring of Love

Thousands gathered at Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati to pay their last respects to Assam's cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. Fans, friends, and dignitaries braved scorching heat and heavy showers to honor the beloved singer-composer, whose body will remain for public homage before being laid to rest on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:24 IST
In a poignant display of love and respect, thousands thronged Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati to bid farewell to Assam's cultural phenomenon, Zubeen Garg, for the second consecutive day.

Amidst the overwhelming gathering were notable personalities such as Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and singer Papon, who joined fans from across the state and beyond to pay tribute.

Despite blistering heat and heavy downpours, the mourners, whose numbers swelled to the lakhs, remained steadfast, offering flowers, singing, and sharing heartfelt memories of their beloved idol, whose contributions they vowed to cherish forever.

