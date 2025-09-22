Assam Mourns Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg: An Outpouring of Love

In a poignant display of love and respect, thousands thronged Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati to bid farewell to Assam's cultural phenomenon, Zubeen Garg, for the second consecutive day.

Amidst the overwhelming gathering were notable personalities such as Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and singer Papon, who joined fans from across the state and beyond to pay tribute.

Despite blistering heat and heavy downpours, the mourners, whose numbers swelled to the lakhs, remained steadfast, offering flowers, singing, and sharing heartfelt memories of their beloved idol, whose contributions they vowed to cherish forever.

