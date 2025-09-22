Nepal Celebrates Bada Dashain Amidst Political Upheaval

Nepal has commenced its annual celebration of Bada Dashain, a prominent Hindu festival, which follows a tumultuous period of political unrest and 'Gen Z' protests that led to the ousting of the K P Sharma Oli-led government.

The festival began with the Ghatasthapana ritual on Monday, where devotees across the nation planted jamara seeds in sacred ceremonies. These seeds symbolize the onset of the month-long festivities that reach a climax on Vijaya Dashami.

The observance of Bada Dashain this year is marked by a somber tone, given the recent protests that resulted in significant socio-political upheaval, including vandalism of businesses and public discontent. Nonetheless, people continue traditional celebrations with prayers, familial gatherings, and cultural rituals across Nepal.