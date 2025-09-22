Left Menu

Nepal Celebrates Bada Dashain Amidst Political Upheaval

Nepal celebrates the Hindu festival of Bada Dashain amidst recent political unrest and Gen Z protests. The festival, marked by rituals and family gatherings, follows the toppling of the K P Sharma Oli-led government. This year's festivities are subdued due to the recent socio-political disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has commenced its annual celebration of Bada Dashain, a prominent Hindu festival, which follows a tumultuous period of political unrest and 'Gen Z' protests that led to the ousting of the K P Sharma Oli-led government.

The festival began with the Ghatasthapana ritual on Monday, where devotees across the nation planted jamara seeds in sacred ceremonies. These seeds symbolize the onset of the month-long festivities that reach a climax on Vijaya Dashami.

The observance of Bada Dashain this year is marked by a somber tone, given the recent protests that resulted in significant socio-political upheaval, including vandalism of businesses and public discontent. Nonetheless, people continue traditional celebrations with prayers, familial gatherings, and cultural rituals across Nepal.

