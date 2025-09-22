Trailblazing Women: CRPF's High-Altitude Bike Expedition
Thirty-two women from the CRPF will embark on a nine-day bike rally from Srinagar to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh. Flagged off by CRPF DG G P Singh, the event symbolizes women overcoming challenges and spreads the 'Nari Shakti' message, covering 1,400 km before returning to Srinagar.
On Tuesday, a group of thirty-two women from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) embarked on an ambitious high-altitude bike expedition from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, to the iconic Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh.
The nine-day rally, spanning approximately 1,400 kilometers, aims to raise awareness about women's empowerment and break through traditional barriers. G P Singh, the CRPF's Director General, initiated the rally from Srinagar's Lal Chowk, highlighting its significance.
This initiative is part of the CRPF's ongoing commitment to societal development and empowerment, as stated by CRPF Deputy Inspector General Sudhir Kumar. The women riders, part of the daring 'Daredevils' group, will carry the powerful message of 'Nari Shakti' throughout their route.
(With inputs from agencies.)
