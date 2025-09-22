Left Menu

Nana Patekar's NGO and Indian Army Aid Cross-border Shelling Victims

Actor Nana Patekar’s NGO, Nirmala Gajanan Foundation, collaborated with the Indian Army to distribute Rs 42 lakh in rehabilitation packages to 117 families in Rajouri and Poonch, affected by cross-border shelling. Patekar emphasized collective responsibility and commended Johnny Lever for his philanthropic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:51 IST
Nana Patekar's NGO and Indian Army Aid Cross-border Shelling Victims
Nana patekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nana Patekar's Nirmala Gajanan Foundation, working alongside the Indian Army, distributed rehabilitation packages totaling Rs 42 lakh to 117 families in Rajouri and Poonch districts. These families had been severely affected by cross-border shelling following Operation Sindoor.

During a media interaction, Patekar highlighted that it is every citizen's duty to assist those in need during national crises. He noted, "This is our collective responsibility, not a favor." Patekar praised his industry peer Johnny Lever for his quiet philanthropy and urged more societal involvement without reliance on the government.

The foundation, named after Patekar's parents, supports education and healthcare across India and has as of late, allied with the Indian Army to adopt 45 Army Goodwill Schools. By reaching out to the people of the Pir Panjal region, Patekar envisions a future where children from the valley can excel in various fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

