Sacred Buddha Relics Journey to Kalmykia: An International Cultural Exchange

The sacred relics of the Buddha, housed at the National Museum in India, will be exhibited in Kalmykia, Russia, from September 24-28. The exhibition is part of the 3rd International Buddhist Forum and aims to foster spiritual dialogue and cultural unity, involving notable international Buddhist leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:34 IST
The National Museum in India will exhibit the sacred relics of the Buddha in Russia's Kalmykia from September 24-28 as a key event of the 3rd International Buddhist Forum. The Ministry of Culture announced on Monday that the sacred artifacts, enshrined in the museum's Buddhist Gallery, will be transported with the utmost reverence by a special Indian Air Force aircraft, accompanied by senior monks.

Kalmykia, characterized by its vast grasslands, is the only Buddhist republic in Europe. The forum, themed 'Buddhism in the New Millennium,' will highlight these sacred relics, four exhibitions organized by the International Buddhist Confederation, and three academic lectures, reflecting the region's strong cultural and spiritual ties to Buddhism.

A high-level Indian delegation, including Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, will accompany the holy relics. Eminent spiritual leaders will also participate, along with the presentation of two Memoranda of Understanding and an artistic AI chatbot demonstration. This event is poised to enhance cultural unity and spiritual dialogue, reflecting the historical ties between Kalmykia and the Buddhist world.

