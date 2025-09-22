Navratri Festival Unites India in Cultural Harmony at Kamakshi Temple

The Navratri festival at Sri Kamakshi Temple in Kanchipuram plays a pivotal role in reinforcing cultural harmony across India, as noted by Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham's Vijayendra Saraswati.

Established by Adi Shankaracharya nearly 2,500 years ago, the temple's traditions maintain their profound significance in Sanatana Dharma.

Vijayendra Saraswati emphasized the temple's status as a foremost center for Devi worship, highlighting special ceremonies venerating Goddess Kamakshi in her revered forms.

