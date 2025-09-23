Jimmy Kimmel's Return: Controversy, Criticism, and Free Speech in America

ABC has announced the return of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show after the host faced suspension due to controversial comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The network confirmed its decision to reinstate the show after holding extensive discussions with Kimmel.

The suspension occurred after ABC received swift backlash from various media stakeholders, including Nexstar and Sinclair, who decided to pull 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' following Kimmel's remarks. President Donald Trump also weighed in, expressing approval over the suspension and suggesting other late-night hosts should face similar fates.

Kimmel's suspension comes amid an increasingly tense environment concerning media freedom and government control, as highlighted by ongoing legal battles initiated by Trump against major news outlets. Hollywood stars have rallied in defense of Kimmel, showcasing the broader debate on constitutionally protected rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)