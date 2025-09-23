Left Menu

Kolkata Drenched: Universities Suspend Activities Amid Torrential Downpour

Calcutta University and Jadavpur University halted academic activities following relentless rainfall that disrupted life in Kolkata. Heavy downpours caused waterlogging and transportation issues, leading to the cancellation of exams. Electrocution claimed four lives, compounding the city's challenges. New dates for cancelled exams will be announced soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Calcutta University (CU) and Jadavpur University (JU) suspended all academic activities on Tuesday after a night of relentless rain disrupted normalcy in Kolkata.

The CU Registrar announced that due to severe waterlogging across the city, all semester exams scheduled for Tuesday (September 23) were cancelled. New dates for these exams will be revealed later.

Similarly, JU declared a halt on all academic proceedings for the day, citing the heavy rain during Monday night and early Tuesday. This downpour inundated vast areas, claimed four lives through electrocution, and crippled transportation, leaving Kolkata grappling with the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

