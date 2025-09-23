Kolkata Drenched: Universities Suspend Activities Amid Torrential Downpour

Calcutta University (CU) and Jadavpur University (JU) suspended all academic activities on Tuesday after a night of relentless rain disrupted normalcy in Kolkata.

The CU Registrar announced that due to severe waterlogging across the city, all semester exams scheduled for Tuesday (September 23) were cancelled. New dates for these exams will be revealed later.

Similarly, JU declared a halt on all academic proceedings for the day, citing the heavy rain during Monday night and early Tuesday. This downpour inundated vast areas, claimed four lives through electrocution, and crippled transportation, leaving Kolkata grappling with the chaos.

