Empowering Communities: Chhattisgarh's 'Mahatari Sadan' Initiative

On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated 51 'Mahatari Sadans' in rural areas, aiming to empower women and make them self-reliant. Speaking at the ceremony in Kareli Badi village, Dhamtari, Sai hailed the project as a monumental step for mothers and sisters across the state.

According to a government statement, these centers, launched under the state's Panchayat and Rural Development Department, are designed as safe, well-equipped spaces for women's collaboration and development. The initiative promises to be a cornerstone for women's empowerment and the state's holistic growth.

The scheme includes opportunities for education, skill development, and economic activities. Training in tailoring, embroidery, weaving, and digital literacy will be provided at Mahatari Sadans, with women self-help groups at the forefront of promoting economic activities. The state plans to construct more Sadans, eventually reaching all panchayats within five years.

