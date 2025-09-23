Incred and Analah Lead Rs 50 Crore Investment in OYO's Sunday PropTech

A consortium of investors, spearheaded by InCred and Analah, has injected Rs 50 crore into Sunday PropTech Limited, a subsidiary of PRISM's travel tech giant OYO.

The infusion aims to bolster Sunday PropTech's mission to acquire and develop premium hotel assets across India, operating under notable brands such as Sunday Hotels, Palette Hotels, and Townhouse.

The strategic investment seeks to fuel rapid expansion, including the planned launch of 40 new high-end hotels by FY26, embracing a diverse array of locations from metros to wildlife reserves.