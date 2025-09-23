Incred and Analah Lead Rs 50 Crore Investment in OYO's Sunday PropTech
PRISM's travel tech platform OYO has secured a Rs 50 crore investment from a consortium led by InCred and Analah in its subsidiary, Sunday PropTech Limited. Focused on acquiring and developing premium hotels, the company plans substantial expansion across various Indian locations, leveraging PRISM's existing brands and technology.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:01 IST
- Country:
- India
A consortium of investors, spearheaded by InCred and Analah, has injected Rs 50 crore into Sunday PropTech Limited, a subsidiary of PRISM's travel tech giant OYO.
The infusion aims to bolster Sunday PropTech's mission to acquire and develop premium hotel assets across India, operating under notable brands such as Sunday Hotels, Palette Hotels, and Townhouse.
The strategic investment seeks to fuel rapid expansion, including the planned launch of 40 new high-end hotels by FY26, embracing a diverse array of locations from metros to wildlife reserves.
- READ MORE ON:
- investment
- InCred
- Analah
- Sunday PropTech
- PRISM
- OYO
- hotel development
- expansion
- premium hotels
- India
Advertisement