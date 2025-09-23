Kolkata's Journey Through 'Choltey Choltey Chollish'
Asian Paints celebrates 40 years of cultural storytelling with 'Choltey Choltey Chollish'. The initiative transforms Kolkata's yellow taxi into a visual narrative, chronicling the evolution of Durga Pujo. Through innovative film techniques, it pays tribute to the artistry and spirit of this iconic festival across four decades.
Asian Paints is celebrating four decades of artistic storytelling with its 'Choltey Choltey Chollish' initiative, marking the 40th anniversary of its Sharad Shamman award. This innovative campaign turns Kolkata's iconic yellow taxi into a traveling time capsule that captures the essence of Durga Pujo.
The film provides a visual journey through the history of the festival, showcasing its evolution from the 1980s to the present day. From traditional bamboo pandals and radio songs to digital celebrations incorporating AR and VR technologies, the campaign highlights the creative transformation of Pujo over the years.
By integrating a youthful and vibrant tone, the campaign aims to engage younger audiences while honoring tradition. The yellow taxi not only narrates Kolkata's story but also acts as an ambassador for the values reflected in Pujo, infusing both nostalgia and innovation into this unique cultural tribute.
