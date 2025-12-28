Left Menu

Nostalgia on a Plate: Dive into 'Tales Between Taste' by Karan Puri

Karan Puri's new short-story collection 'Tales Between Taste' explores the intertwining of food, memory, and magic. Through 10 stories, the book weaves tales of culinary nostalgia, connecting meals to cultural identity and emotion, with each dish symbolizing continuity and a bridge between worlds.

Karan Puri's latest work, 'Tales Between Taste', presents a collection of short stories where food is central to storytelling. The book nostalgically revisits eras marked by shared meals and oral traditions, bridging the past and present with vibrant culinary narratives.

The stories reveal that a mango symbolizes more than just a fruit. It's a reflection of summer, friendships, and rivalries, while chapatis embody resilience and tradition. Each dish Puri describes carries a deeper story of cultural memories intertwined with human experience.

In 'Tales Between Taste', cooking rituals and culinary creations are intertwined with emotions and cultural symbols, creating an evocative blend of humor and melancholy. The book seamlessly moves between genres, capturing readers with its captivating blend of nostalgia and rich, flavorful storytelling.

