Rainfall Disrupts Durga Puja Preparations in Jharkhand

On Tuesday, parts of Jharkhand were hit by moderate to heavy rainfall, prompting colour-coded alerts for multiple districts, according to an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD issued an 'orange' alert, indicating that residents should be prepared, for areas like East and West Singhbhum, Simdega, and Seraikela-Kharswan. A 'yellow' alert, advising awareness, was announced for Ranchi, Bokaro, Gumla, Dhanbad, Lohardaga, Khunti, and Ramgarh districts until Wednesday morning.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director, Abhishek Anand, noted that the rainfall is due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The situation has led to significant challenges for Durga Puja festivities, as heavy rains have stalled pandal preparations, risking delays for the upcoming celebrations.