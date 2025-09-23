Left Menu

Rainfall Disrupts Durga Puja Preparations in Jharkhand

Jharkhand faces moderate to heavy rainfall, affecting Durga Puja preparations. The IMD issued alerts for several districts. Rain is expected due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. East Singhbhum recorded the highest surplus rainfall. The ongoing weather slows pandal constructions for upcoming celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, parts of Jharkhand were hit by moderate to heavy rainfall, prompting colour-coded alerts for multiple districts, according to an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD issued an 'orange' alert, indicating that residents should be prepared, for areas like East and West Singhbhum, Simdega, and Seraikela-Kharswan. A 'yellow' alert, advising awareness, was announced for Ranchi, Bokaro, Gumla, Dhanbad, Lohardaga, Khunti, and Ramgarh districts until Wednesday morning.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director, Abhishek Anand, noted that the rainfall is due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The situation has led to significant challenges for Durga Puja festivities, as heavy rains have stalled pandal preparations, risking delays for the upcoming celebrations.

