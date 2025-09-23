Rainfall Disrupts Durga Puja Preparations in Jharkhand
Jharkhand faces moderate to heavy rainfall, affecting Durga Puja preparations. The IMD issued alerts for several districts. Rain is expected due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. East Singhbhum recorded the highest surplus rainfall. The ongoing weather slows pandal constructions for upcoming celebrations.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, parts of Jharkhand were hit by moderate to heavy rainfall, prompting colour-coded alerts for multiple districts, according to an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD issued an 'orange' alert, indicating that residents should be prepared, for areas like East and West Singhbhum, Simdega, and Seraikela-Kharswan. A 'yellow' alert, advising awareness, was announced for Ranchi, Bokaro, Gumla, Dhanbad, Lohardaga, Khunti, and Ramgarh districts until Wednesday morning.
Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director, Abhishek Anand, noted that the rainfall is due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The situation has led to significant challenges for Durga Puja festivities, as heavy rains have stalled pandal preparations, risking delays for the upcoming celebrations.
ALSO READ
Kolkata in Crisis: Torrential Rains Paralyze City Ahead of Durga Puja
Kolkata's Durga Puja Faces Rain-Induced Setbacks
Kolkata Deluge: Torrential Rains Disrupt City Amid Pre-Durga Puja Preparations
Delhi Extends Festival Hours: Midnight Magic for Ramleela and Durga Puja
Kolkata's 'Brake Fail' Durga Puja Pandal Highlights Divorce Impact Through Unique Theme