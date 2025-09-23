Entertainment News Highlights: From Combs to Kimmel & Netflix Partnerships

In a recent development, lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs have requested a 14-month sentence following his conviction for prostitution-related charges, a lesser penalty than the potential 20-year maximum. Acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, Combs plans to appeal the decision.

Meanwhile, Disney announced that comedian Jimmy Kimmel will return to late-night television following a brief suspension of his show over controversial comments. Kimmel's swift reinstatement is a notable move amidst heightened scrutiny from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration regarding media criticism.

On the business front, Netflix has entered into a global co-marketing agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev. The collaboration aims to promote popular Netflix series and the brewer's products through various campaigns and digital innovations, showcasing synergy between entertainment and consumer markets.

