Left Menu

Entertainment News Highlights: From Combs to Kimmel & Netflix Partnerships

The latest in entertainment includes lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeking a reduced sentence, Disney reinstating Jimmy Kimmel, and Netflix aligning with AB InBev for a marketing deal. Combs faces prison time for prostitution-related charges, Kimmel's show returns post-suspension, and Netflix partners for joint promotions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:29 IST
Entertainment News Highlights: From Combs to Kimmel & Netflix Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs have requested a 14-month sentence following his conviction for prostitution-related charges, a lesser penalty than the potential 20-year maximum. Acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, Combs plans to appeal the decision.

Meanwhile, Disney announced that comedian Jimmy Kimmel will return to late-night television following a brief suspension of his show over controversial comments. Kimmel's swift reinstatement is a notable move amidst heightened scrutiny from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration regarding media criticism.

On the business front, Netflix has entered into a global co-marketing agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev. The collaboration aims to promote popular Netflix series and the brewer's products through various campaigns and digital innovations, showcasing synergy between entertainment and consumer markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Blues: FMCG Players Tackle Pricing Challenges Amid Tax Reform

GST Blues: FMCG Players Tackle Pricing Challenges Amid Tax Reform

 India
2
Charting Uttar Pradesh's Future: Vision @2047 Unveiled

Charting Uttar Pradesh's Future: Vision @2047 Unveiled

 India
3
Sikkim Chief Minister Reaffirms Commitment to National Security Amid Political Tensions

Sikkim Chief Minister Reaffirms Commitment to National Security Amid Politic...

 India
4
DP World and UAE-India CEPA Council Propel Indian Start-ups to Global Stage

DP World and UAE-India CEPA Council Propel Indian Start-ups to Global Stage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025