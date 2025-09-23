Telangana MP's Generous Donation Shines Bright at Tirupati Temple

In a notable act of generosity, Telangana Parliamentarian K Visweswar Reddy donated a valuable ornament to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Tuesday. The donation, weighing 535 grams and worth Rs 60 lakh, is an Ashta Lakshmi Chandra Vanka, representing divine motifs.

The gesture by Reddy, representing Chevella Lok Sabha constituency for BRS, took place at the significant Ranganayakula Mandapam. He presented it to BR Naidu, TTD chairman, and additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, reflecting his deep reverence for the temple.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the official custodian of the richest Hindu shrine in the world, continues to attract impactful contributions, cementing its status as a pivotal spiritual site in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)