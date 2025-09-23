Cinema as a Catalyst: President Murmu's Vision at the National Film Awards

At the 71st National Film Awards, President Droupadi Murmu applauded filmmakers, emphasizing cinema's role as a societal catalyst rather than just an industry.

Murmu highlighted the importance of serving the public's interest, especially that of the youth, over mere popularity. She stressed the advancement of Indian cinema across different languages and regions, noting the positive impact of films that focus on women's issues.

Praising Malayalam actor Mohanlal, the President acknowledged his diverse acting skills and the joy his Dadasaheb Phalke Award win brought to fans. Murmu urged greater female representation in filmmaking and jury panels, asserting women's capability for extraordinary contributions if given equal opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)