Gauri Khan Designs Special Mantle for SRK's National Award

In a proud moment for the Khan household, Gauri Khan announced on Tuesday her plan to design a special mantle to display husband Shah Rukh Khan's National Award trophy. This accolade marks a significant milestone in the Bollywood superstar's illustrious career.

Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Film Award for his dual role in the 2023 film 'Jawan,' directed by Atlee. Gauri took to Instagram to congratulate her husband, attributing this victory to his relentless hard work and dedication over the years.

'Jawan,' acclaimed for its high-octane thrills, has grossed over Rs 1,100 crore worldwide, featuring Shah Rukh in a captivating dual role alongside talents like Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The best actor honor was shared with Vikrant Massey for his role in '12th Fail,' which was also crowned the best film.

