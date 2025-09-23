Left Menu

A Tribute to Assam's Melodious Luminary: Zubeen Garg

Fans across life spectrums gathered in New Delhi to honor Assam's iconic singer Zubeen Garg with songs and floral tributes. Garg, celebrated for his extensive musical repertoire, passed away in Singapore. Two commemorative events echoed his legacy, fulfilling his wish by unitedly singing 'Mayabini'.

In an outpouring of love and respect, individuals from diverse backgrounds converged on Tuesday in the national capital to honor the legacy of Assam's revered singer, Zubeen Garg. Fans and admirers paid their respects both by singing his cherished songs and laying floral tributes before his portrait.

Garg charmed audiences with a repertoire exceeding 38,000 songs over three decades. Tragically, he died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore, with his cremation taking place just outside Guwahati on Tuesday. A tribute event at the Assam Information Centre in Connaught Place boasted a guest list featuring Deputy Director of the Information and Publicity Department Sabir Nishat, alongside other notable figures, journalists, and officials, all paying homage to the musical maestro.

Another gathering at Srimanta Sankardev Bhawan in South Delhi witnessed a profound act of remembrance for the cultural icon, with a large LED screen enabling attendees to partake in his final journey. In both events, a heartfelt rendition of Garg's iconic song 'Mayabini' resonated, as officials and employees of Assam House observed a minute of silence to honor his memory.

