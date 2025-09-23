Celebrating River Heritage: The Sixth Nadi Utsav

The Sixth Nadi Utsav will be inaugurated by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on September 25, promoting the preservation of rivers.

The event, organized by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts under the Ministry of Culture, runs from September 25 to 27, featuring seminars and exhibitions focused on river ecology and culture.

With over 300 research papers submitted and 45 selected for presentation, the festival will also include a documentary segment that explores the profound connections between human communities and river systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)