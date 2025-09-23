Left Menu

Bundi's New Sporting Dawn: Major Developments Unveiled

Om Birla inaugurated Rs 123 crore development projects in Bundi, including a multipurpose indoor stadium and water supply enhancements. These initiatives will bolster sports and education, while also addressing water issues. Bundi is poised to become a tourism hotspot with agro-based and stone industries opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bundi | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:45 IST
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Om Birla, the Lok Sabha Speaker, has inaugurated a series of significant development projects worth Rs 123 crore in Bundi. The event, held at a sports complex, showcased initiatives like a state-of-the-art indoor stadium and new water supply schemes.

In his address, Birla highlighted Bundi's evolving reputation in sports and education. The multipurpose indoor stadium, a key highlight, boasts facilities for sports like volleyball, basketball, and swimming, thanks to a Rs 7.30 crore investment.

Additionally, Bundi's infrastructure and tourism prospects are set for a boost with an investment plan targeting agro-based and stone industries. Projects, including pipelines and roads, aim to alleviate water scarcity and improve connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

