Bundi's New Sporting Dawn: Major Developments Unveiled
Om Birla inaugurated Rs 123 crore development projects in Bundi, including a multipurpose indoor stadium and water supply enhancements. These initiatives will bolster sports and education, while also addressing water issues. Bundi is poised to become a tourism hotspot with agro-based and stone industries opportunities.
Om Birla, the Lok Sabha Speaker, has inaugurated a series of significant development projects worth Rs 123 crore in Bundi. The event, held at a sports complex, showcased initiatives like a state-of-the-art indoor stadium and new water supply schemes.
In his address, Birla highlighted Bundi's evolving reputation in sports and education. The multipurpose indoor stadium, a key highlight, boasts facilities for sports like volleyball, basketball, and swimming, thanks to a Rs 7.30 crore investment.
Additionally, Bundi's infrastructure and tourism prospects are set for a boost with an investment plan targeting agro-based and stone industries. Projects, including pipelines and roads, aim to alleviate water scarcity and improve connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)