Acharya Manish Ji Honored at Vietnamese Record Holders Convocation

Acharya Manish Ji, a distinguished wellness visionary and the founder of HIIMS (Jeena Sikho), has earned the prestigious 'Grand Records WorldKings Honorary Certificate'. This accolade was presented to him during the Convocation of Vietnamese Record Holders, held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 21, 2025.

The event celebrated the 21st anniversary of the Vietnam Records organization (Vietkings) and gathered dignitaries and record holders from around the globe. In partnership with WorldKings and the Asia Book of Records, the convocation honored achievers who have excelled in various fields. Acharya Manish Ji received this award in recognition of his substantial contributions to healthcare.

Jeena Sikho, founded by Acharya Manish Ji, is a pioneering integrative healthcare enterprise that operates over 125 centers across India. Combining modern health science with traditional Ayurvedic medicine, the company has significantly advanced holistic wellness. The acknowledgment at VietKings underscores Acharya Manish Ji's commitment to improving global healthcare standards and emphasizes India's rich medical heritage.

